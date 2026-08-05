Our cold water high-pressure cleaner for tough working conditions in continuous stationary use can be operated with a water inlet temperature of up to 60 °C. With a pressure of 180 bar and a flow volume of 800 l/h, it is ideally suited for cleaning machines or production facilities. At its heart lie the robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor. The housing and frame, which are made of powder-coated steel, also contribute to its durability. The machine has a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator, as well as a water storage tank with dry-running protection and the empty level is also shown by an indicator here. Safe operation is ensured by electronic monitoring to provide notifications of errors and maintenance intervals. A large rotary switch makes operation convenient and effortless, and installation and maintenance are also designed with user-friendliness in mind. Extensive accessories such as time counters, remote controls or automatic pressure relief are not included in the scope of supply and can be selected at each point of use.