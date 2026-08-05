The HDS 8/18-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner and premium equipment, designed for continuous use in tough applications. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor generates high power. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head generates high pressure and provides large quantities of hot water. A large water filter protects the pump from dirt particles. The integrated water reservoir features limescale protection. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 8/18-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.