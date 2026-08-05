High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
Tough continuous use, durable design: the HDS 8/18-4 St stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with oil burner reliably performs demanding cleaning tasks.
The HDS 8/18-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner and premium equipment, designed for continuous use in tough applications. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor generates high power. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head generates high pressure and provides large quantities of hot water. A large water filter protects the pump from dirt particles. The integrated water reservoir features limescale protection. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 8/18-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.
Features and benefits
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head
- Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
- Especially robust and extremely long-lasting.
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
High-quality equipment
- The integrated water reservoir with limescale protection and empty indicator protects the heating coil and the entire system from lime deposits.
- The housing and frame are made from powder-coated steel for durability.
- A detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator is included in the scope of supply as standard, with the option of adding a second.
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
- Only very low engine vibrations.
Reliable Kärcher burners with maximum efficiency
- High-output oil burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition.
- Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
- Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
- Automatic switch-off in the event of leaks or phase failure.
- Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Flame and emission temperature monitoring, protection against water shortage/overpressure, limescale protection with empty indicator and malfunction monitoring ensure safe, long-lasting operation.
Easy to use
- Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
- Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
- Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results
- For precise and infinitely variable cleaning agent dosing.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
- Display of error codes, operating status, pump maintenance intervals and monitoring for faulty operation of the burner and the entire machine make servicing easier.
Large, transparent water fine filter
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
High flexibility
- The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 800
|Working pressure (bar)
|180
|Max. pressure (bar)
|215
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 30
|Connected load (kW)
|5.5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5.1
|Heat energy (kW)
|61
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|16
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|160
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|170
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1142 x 578 x 790
Scope of supply
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Prepared for remote operation
- Power nozzle
- Detergent function: Suction
Equipment
- Oil dipstick
- Sight glass for oil level
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
- RM1 dosage
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Water-cooled motor
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
Application areas
- For cleaning machines and vehicles
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
- Ideal for applications in the food and chemicals industries
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- Public sector
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture