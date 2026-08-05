High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I

Tough continuous use, durable design: the HDS 8/18-4 St stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with oil burner reliably performs demanding cleaning tasks.

The HDS 8/18-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner and premium equipment, designed for continuous use in tough applications. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor generates high power. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head generates high pressure and provides large quantities of hot water. A large water filter protects the pump from dirt particles. The integrated water reservoir features limescale protection. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 8/18-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.

Features and benefits
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head
  • Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
  • Especially robust and extremely long-lasting.
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
High-quality equipment
  • The integrated water reservoir with limescale protection and empty indicator protects the heating coil and the entire system from lime deposits.
  • The housing and frame are made from powder-coated steel for durability.
  • A detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator is included in the scope of supply as standard, with the option of adding a second.
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
  • 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
  • Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
  • Only very low engine vibrations.
Reliable Kärcher burners with maximum efficiency
  • High-output oil burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition.
  • Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
  • Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
  • Automatic switch-off in the event of leaks or phase failure.
  • Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage.
  • Flame and emission temperature monitoring, protection against water shortage/overpressure, limescale protection with empty indicator and malfunction monitoring ensure safe, long-lasting operation.
Easy to use
  • Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
  • Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
  • Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results
  • For precise and infinitely variable cleaning agent dosing.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
  • Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
  • Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
  • Display of error codes, operating status, pump maintenance intervals and monitoring for faulty operation of the burner and the entire machine make servicing easier.
Large, transparent water fine filter
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
  • Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
  • Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
High flexibility
  • The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 800
Working pressure (bar) 180
Max. pressure (bar) 215
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 30
Connected load (kW) 5.5
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 5.1
Heat energy (kW) 61
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 1″
Number of users at one time 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 16
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 160
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 170
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1142 x 578 x 790

Scope of supply

  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for Servo Control
  • Prepared for remote operation
  • Power nozzle
  • Detergent function: Suction

Equipment

  • Oil dipstick
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
  • RM1 dosage
  • Dry-running protection
  • Large water fine filter
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
Application areas
  • For cleaning machines and vehicles
  • Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
  • Ideal for applications in the food and chemicals industries
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
  • In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
  • Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
  • Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
  • Public sector
  • Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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