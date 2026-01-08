Up to 350 bar working pressure cleans even stubborn dirt away. The robust cage design protects the entire machine and makes it possible to load it safely by crane. The cart principle for simple transport and numerous other details make these machine the first choice for professional use. Handy and convienent: The lance holder and the integrated hose hook ensures that the accessory is ready at the machine. The hour meter always shows the exact operating time of the pump. Safe Storage: Accessories and tools are stored in a protected box. Easy to move: The pushcart principle makes it possible to eassily transport the machine even to areas that are difficult to access. Reliable and safe: Kärchers high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. The optional dry-run cut-out protects the machine as well as the user.