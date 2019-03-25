Cleanliness equals safety: repair center cleaning

The repair center is not only the work place of your mechanics, but also another area where your customers experience your company. It is therefore important to leave an impression of absolute cleanliness in this area as well. Since the dirt that accumulates in the repair center is particularly stubborn and greasy, Kärcher offers extremely powerful cleaning solutions, which provide easy handling and residue-free cleanliness. All cleaning machines and cleaning agents are designed to always guarantee work and process safety in your repair center. For only a clean repair center is a safe repair center.