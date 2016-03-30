Welcome to WOMA!

For more than 50 years we have been the cutting-edge manufacturer providing innovative products to the high-pressure water jet industry.

Regardless of the application – be it removal, cleaning or cutting – we design and manufacture high-precision power packs which set benchmarks in terms of quality, reliability, cost-effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

At WOMA, we combine our water jet expertise with extraordinary quality of service, delivered at a consistently high level via our 24-hour hotline and quick response parts delivery. We have a proven record in the industry of delivering reliable solutions to a long list of satisfied industrial and commercial clients.

WOMA - Always the leader in high-pressure applications.