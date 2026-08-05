Classic Mop Holder Combo 50 cm

Combo frame in polyamide.

Flat mopping system with pockets and flaps, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile attachment Pockets / Flaps
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 50
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.6
Package weight (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 500 x 130
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 500 x 130 x 150
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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