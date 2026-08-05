Classic Mop Holder Flaps 40 cm
Quick and easy to use: High-quality 40 cm flap holder with block system and 360° rotation.
Flaps holder with block system and 360° rotating joint in 40 cm width version from Kärcher. The mop holder is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Textile attachment
|Flaps
|Material
|PA / Fibreglass / PP
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 110
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning