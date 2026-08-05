Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 40 cm

With a block system fitted with a high-quality plastic hook-and-loop holder in a width of 40 cm from Kärcher. Quick and easy to use.

Kärcher plastic strap tape holder with block system. The 40 cm-wide holder with strap tape fastener is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.3
Package weight (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 100 x 45
Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 40 cm
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Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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