Standard Mop Holder Pocket 40 cm

Polyamide Pocket frame with Block System joint.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for professional and high performance cleaning of horizontal and vertical surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile attachment Pockets
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.4
Package weight (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 110 x 160
Standard Mop Holder Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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