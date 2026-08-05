Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm
Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm consisting of the mop holder and adjustable telescopic handle. The mop set has a pocket attachment for quick changing of the mop head.
The Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm from Kärcher has a locking option on the universal joint and a 184-centimetre extendible telescopic handle, making it the perfect choice for vertical cleaning tasks too. Thanks to the pocket attachment, the mop set allows the mop head to be changed quickly and easily. With a clip to secure it, this system is also back-friendly with no need to constantly keep bending over.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Handle type
|Telescopic
|Handle length (mm)
|1840
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 140
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning