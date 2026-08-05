Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle 40 cm
Kit: telescopic handle with double ergonomic twisting grip and ErgoFrame with strap tape system and joint.
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked or soaked on demand with soaking station. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Handle type
|Telescopic
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.9
|Package weight (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 95
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 95 x 100
Equipment
- Ergo Connection
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning