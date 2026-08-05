Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle 40 cm

Kit: telescopic handle with double ergonomic twisting grip and ErgoFrame with strap tape system and joint.

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked or soaked on demand with soaking station. Ideal for a professional cleaning with the highest ergonomics.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Working width (cm) 40
Handle type Telescopic
Material Aluminium / PP / rubber
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.9
Package weight (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 95 x 100

Equipment

  • Ergo Connection
Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle 40 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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