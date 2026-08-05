Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g

Perfect for uneven floors: the easy-to-use mop system with detachable Kentucky mop holder made from natural materials.

The environmentally friendly Kentucky mop from Kärcher, made from natural materials, absorbs a lot of cleaning solution, making it perfectly suited to cleaning uneven surfaces and removing residual contamination. These properties of the tried and tested spaghetti mops also come into their own in areas with many obstacles.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level High
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Textile attachment Mop clamp
Material 100% Cotton
Textile material 100% Cotton
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.4
Package weight (kg) 21.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 420 x 160
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 415 x 805 x 282
Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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