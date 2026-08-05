Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky Screw EU Ecolabel 280 g

Mop system with plastic thread. Ideal for cleaning residual contamination where frequent wringing of the mop is required.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 100% Cotton
Textile material 100% Cotton
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.3
Package weight (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 300 x 100
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 300 x 100 x 100
Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky Screw EU Ecolabel 280 g
Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky Screw EU Ecolabel 280 g
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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