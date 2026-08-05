Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky Screw EU Ecolabel 280 g
Mop system with plastic thread. Ideal for cleaning residual contamination where frequent wringing of the mop is required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Material
|100% Cotton
|Textile material
|100% Cotton
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.3
|Package weight (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|300 x 100
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|300 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning