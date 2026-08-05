Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky 250 g
Mop system, for use with removable wet mop holder. Suitable for vertical or jaw presses. Ideal for cleaning residual contamination where frequent wringing of the mop is required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Textile attachment
|Mop clamp
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.3
|Package weight (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|300 x 100
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|300 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning