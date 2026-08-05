Classic MF Mop red Kentucky Screw 200 g

Microfibre wet mop with universal thread.

Mop system with plastic thread. Ideal for cleaning residual contamination where frequent wringing of the mop is required.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 300 x 100
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 300 x 100 x 100
Classic MF Mop red Kentucky Screw 200 g
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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