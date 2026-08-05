Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape OneJet 40 cm
Spray mop system with strap tape fastener holder for moist and wet cleaning of floor coverings and for spreading disinfectants for targeted floor disinfection.
Ideal for moist and wet cleaning and for spreading disinfectants for targeted floor disinfection: The spray mop system with strap tape faster for use with disposable textiles or washable mops. The cleaning solution or disinfectant are sprayed onto the floor directly in front of the mop, which makes possible rapid needs-based cleaning or disinfection of small surfaces. Colour-coded bottles ensure that hygiene requirements are met. Set including a yellow-coded 0.66-litre bottle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|Aluminium / Silicone / PP
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1550
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|1.2
|Package weight (kg)
|2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 95
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 95 x 1550
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning