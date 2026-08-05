Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 75 cm

For tough applications and drying floors streak-free: The reinforced, 75 cm wide, black water squeegee from Kärcher.

Made of robust foam rubber, reinforced and 75 cm wide, the Kärcher water squeegee performs impressively during tough applications. The black squeegee dries floors streak-free and reliably cleans crevices.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED / STANDARD / CLASSIC
Working width (cm) 75
Material Steel, zinc-coated / Foam rubber
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 750 x 40 x 100
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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