Standard Water Squeegee 55 cm
Rubber squeegee, 55 cm wide with a black double blade squeegee made of neoprene foam.
Kärcher rubber squeegee with a black double blade squeegee made of neoprene foam for use with all handles with a hole diameter of between 18 mm and 23 mm. The 55 cm wide, water squeegee is ideal for removing large water volumes and is very easy to clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Working width (cm)
|55
|Material
|PP / neoprene, expanded
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|550 x 45 x 140
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning