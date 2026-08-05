Standard Water Squeegee 55 cm

Rubber squeegee, 55 cm wide with a black double blade squeegee made of neoprene foam.

Kärcher rubber squeegee with a black double blade squeegee made of neoprene foam for use with all handles with a hole diameter of between 18 mm and 23 mm. The 55 cm wide, water squeegee is ideal for removing large water volumes and is very easy to clean.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Working width (cm) 55
Material PP / neoprene, expanded
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 550 x 45 x 140
Standard Water Squeegee 55 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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