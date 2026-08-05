Standard Water Squeegee hygienic Areas 55 cm

White water squeegee made of plastic and foam rubber specially developed for hygiene-sensitive areas. 55 cm wide.

Kärcher squeegee for drying floors streak-free and cleaning crevices in hygiene areas. The 55 cm, wide water squeegee in white is made of plastic and foam rubber.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED / STANDARD
Working width (cm) 55
Material Aluminium / EVAC
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 550 x 50 x 100
Standard Water Squeegee hygienic Areas 55 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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