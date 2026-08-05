Standard Water Squeegee hygienic Areas 55 cm
White water squeegee made of plastic and foam rubber specially developed for hygiene-sensitive areas. 55 cm wide.
Kärcher squeegee for drying floors streak-free and cleaning crevices in hygiene areas. The 55 cm, wide water squeegee in white is made of plastic and foam rubber.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED / STANDARD
|Working width (cm)
|55
|Material
|Aluminium / EVAC
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|550 x 50 x 100
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning