Whether for municipal applications in urban and suburban areas or in industrial facilities with high cleaning requirements, such as foundries, cement plants, mines: Our MCM 600 mechanical street sweeper is the perfect choice for the most demanding sweeping requirements. The combined system with mechanical extraction for large dirt particles, a suction device for lighter materials and a filter system comprising several polyester filters, which effectively filter out fine dust up to PM1 in any conditions, guarantees a high cleaning performance without any dust dispersion. Another contributory factor is the synchronised steering on both axles, which guarantees easy manoeuvrability and maximum sweeping accuracy even when turning. The patented hydraulic system (CDS – Clever Detective System) for the automatic regulation of the ground pressure of the central brush also assists the sweeping accuracy. Thanks to the control panel with colour display and function keys next to the steering wheel, the machine is very easy to operate, plus the cab, which is designed for 3 people, gives users the highest standards of safety and ergonomics.