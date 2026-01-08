Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R D Classic

KM 150/500 R Classic sit-on vacuum sweeper with pocket filter, large sweeping container, robust steel chassis, easy lever operation, hydraulic rear-wheel drive and Flexible Footprint System.

The durable industrial sweeper KM 150/500 R Classic is designed for tough applications in construction material, metal-working or foundry companies, as well as other industries with dirty conditions. The reliable ride-on sweeper can be operated easily and comfortably using a lever. The container with the swept material is emptied by a hydraulic high-dump system. The enormous capacity of the container for the swept material is 500 litres, allowing long work intervals. Thanks to the robust steel chassis with various corrosion protection, the machine is optimally equipped for applications in even the harshest conditions. The hydraulic rear wheel drive ensures good and easy manoeuvrability, also in confined spaces. Another feature is the Flexible Footprint system, which guarantees optimal sweeping results on different grounds – and with reduced brush wear. The technical components are easily accessible when it comes to repair or maintenance cases. The standard solid rubber tyres prevent mandatory breaks due to flat tyres and allow sweeping on all types of terrain.

Features and benefits
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Traction drive Four-stroke engine
Motor manufacturer Yanmar
Drive – Power (kW) 15.8
Max. area performance (m²/h) 18000
Working width (mm) 1200
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 1500
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1800
Waste container (l) 500
Climbing ability (%) 18
Working speed (km/h) 12
Filter area (m²) 10.5
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 1400
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2442 x 1570 x 1640

Scope of supply

  • Pocket filter
  • Wheels, solid rubber

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Power steering
  • Dustpan principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Hydr. high dump
  • Outdoor use
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
