Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack

Comfortable, modern ride-on sweeper for professional use indoors and outdoors for areas from 6,000 m²/h to 7,800 m²/h.

TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive: - 24 V/ 600 W DC motor - 1 x pedal for forward and reverse travel - Small turning circle (3350 mm) - Automatic parking brake with vacuum technology - Automatic motor switch-off when leaving the seat - Effective round filter system with automatic filter cleaning Sweeping/suction system: the machine works according to the overthrow sweeping principle, meaning that the waste is conveyed over the sweeper roller and into the waste container at the back. The sweeper roller is floating and automatically adapted to ground unevenness. Both the filter and the main sweeper roller can be exchanged without any tools. The coarse dirt flap allows the pick-up of coarse dirt, such as cans, grit, gravel or wet leaves. The side brush and the sweeper roller are driven hydraulically. A second side brush is available as an option. Waste container: the two 50-litre waste containers can be removed from the side. Operation: you can raise and lower the main sweeper roller and the side brush automatically using a switch. You control forward and reverse travel using the accelerator pedal. Batteries and battery charger are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack: Impact protection
Impact protection
Protects the sweeper and obstacles within the area being cleaned.
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack: Easy to maintain
Easy to maintain
Filter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
  • Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
  • Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (V/kW) 24 / 2.1
Drive type Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h) 6000
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h) 7800
Working width (mm) 700
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1300
Battery capacity (Ah) 240
Battery voltage (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 2.5
Waste container (l) 100
Climbing ability (%) 15
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter area (m²) 6
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 540
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 300
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2006 x 1005 x 1343

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Wheels, pneumatic

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack
Videos
Application areas
  • For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
  • Perfect for building service contractors, in the retail sector or public buildings.
  • Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
  • Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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