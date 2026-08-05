Made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, the T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is manufactured in a resource-saving manner and stands for robustness, sustainability, maximum suction power, ultra-quiet operation and an outstanding price-performance ratio. The chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels are also robust. Thanks to the efficient HEPA 14 filter, the vacuum cleaner guarantees maximum safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The T 15/1 HEPA operates ultra-quietly at just 52 dB(A), and can therefore be used at any time for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. The foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport close to the body. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and the capacity of the vacuum cleaner is 15 litres. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be stored on the T 15/1 HEPA within easy reach.