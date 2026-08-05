Our Klean!Star iQ impresses the most discerning customers with innovative, unique functions. K!Brush iQ optimally cleans difficult vehicle contours segment by segment during the brush wash. K!Back iQ ensures rear cleaning with the right knack! For this the side brushes behind the vehicle are rotated 90° and then tilted 15°. K!Planet iQ ensures rim cleaning with precision. Deep cleaning according to the principle of an electric toothbrush follows an exact height adjustment to the wheel. K!Dry iQ guarantees perfect all-round drying without any annoying dripping and is also designed for universal use. Customised high-pressure options, a clever lighting concept, efficient cleaning and care programmes, as well as the Klear!Line detergent line, complement the wash experience.