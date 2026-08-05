Our WPD 200 Adv water dispenser is suitable for up to 100 people. White supplies freshly chilled and ambient, hot and extra-hot still water at the touch of a button. The advanced table top unit is equipped with a patented system for thermal cleaning and directly discharging residual water from the drip tray into the drain – the immediate service requirements are therefore very low. The water is filtered either using an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher, which are available separately. A base and pump are available as an option. It is also possible to drain the residual water into a canister upon request. Useful energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function) are integrated as standard.