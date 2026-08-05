Water dispenser WPD 200 Basic White
WPD 200 Basic White table top water dispenser with integrated drip tray. Supplies up to 100 people with chilled and ambient water.
Our WPD 200 Basic White water dispenser supplies chilled and ambient still water for up to 100 people. The basic table top unit in white is supplied with a drip tray – numerous other configurations are also available upon request. For instance, with the right attachment kit, the residual water from the drip tray can be emptied straight into a canister or into the drain. If required, a pump and floor stand are also available to purchase separately. The water is filtered either using an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher. The machine is cleaned chemically.
Features and benefits
Basic equipment
- Sensor keys for simple and user-friendly operation.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispenser area up to 30 cm high for filling taller containers with ease.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1.5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 300
|Coolant
|R290
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|23.6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|23.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Basic
- Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries