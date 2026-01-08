Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22
Certified according to ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU, the NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner of dust class H is suitable for use in potentially explosive areas designated zone 22.
The NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is certified according to the EU-binding ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU by the independent and renowned testing institute IBExU for the elimination of combustible and other dusts of dust class H in explosive areas of Zone 22. The powerful, brushless EC motor guarantees a service life of 5000 hours. The explosion-proof wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a fully earthed design and the corresponding electrically conductive accessories prevent electrostatic discharge. Thanks to the 75-litre container made of stainless steel and the robust chassis with adjustable push handle, large quantities of dust, coarse dirt or liquids can be easily removed from the danger zone. A safety filter set ensures the vacuumed material is disposed of safely. Included in the scope of delivery of the NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22: Safety flat pleated filter for dust class H, which is particularly resistant and long-lasting thanks to its special PTFE coating and on top of this guarantees dust retention capacity of 99.995%.
Features and benefits
Certified for zone 22 as defined by ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU (testing institute IBExU)Highest level of user safety in potentially explosive areas of zone 22. Suitable for removing hazardous types of dust categorised dust class H.
brushless EC motorHigh wear resistance and long life (5000 hours).
Antistatic systemContinuous antistatic system with electrically conductive accessories.
Safety flat-pleated filter
- Guaranteed dust retention level of 99.995%.
- Particularly resilient and durable thanks to PTFE coating.
- Approved for vacuuming hazardous types of dust categorised dust class H.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|61
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1000
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|25.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|695 x 540 x 1012
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Flat pleated filter: Fibreglass
- Push handle
Equipment
- Antistatic system
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Dust class: H
- Container material: Stainless steel