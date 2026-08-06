Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m

Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.

Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 20
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Max. pressure (bar) 200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17,1

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
Videos
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher