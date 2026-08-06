Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 m
Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console consists of stainless steel, the drum is made from plastic.
Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console consists of stainless steel, the drum is made from plastic.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 150
|Max. pressure (bar)
|200
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,2
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
Compatible machines
Accessories
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