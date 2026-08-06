High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 315
Length (m) 30
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,3
High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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