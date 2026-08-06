High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|315
|Length (m)
|30
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,3
Compatible machines
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