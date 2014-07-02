Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h -

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) max. 1200
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Compatible machines
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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