EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose

For retrofitting Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with existing high-pressure hose: EASY!Force conversion kit 1 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance and all adapters through to the nozzle.

It is also possible to use state-of-the-art EASY!Force technology with existing high-pressure cleaners and high-pressure hoses from Kärcher at low cost with our EASY!Force conversion kit 1. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection, as well as the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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