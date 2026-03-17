EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun

Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.

For upgrading all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, which already have corresponding accessories, with convenient and energy-saving EASY!Force technology: Our EASY!Force conversion kit 3 includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for the high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling, as well as the adapter 5 (4.111-033) for spray lances with M 22 × 1.5 connection. With this conversion kit existing high-pressure hoses and spray lances can still be used economically.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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