The Renovation KFI 4440 special flat pleated filter is ideal for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids. It is also especially suited to vacuuming fine dust that is generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The polyester material makes the filter resistant to moisture. A non-stick coating also effectively prevents the filter from clogging and ensures long-lasting suction power and optimum dust filtration during use. Contained within a patented filter box, the flat pleated filter can be replaced extremely easily and quickly – all without coming into contact with dirt: simply open up the filter box, replace the filter, close the filter box and you're done. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6.