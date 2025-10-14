HK 4 high-pressure hose kit
Upgrade set 4 metres – suitable for all Kärcher K 2 high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except hose reel machines). Including high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter.
Accessory kit including 4 metre pressure hose, ergonomical high-pressure gun and adapter for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect adapter for the K 2. The ideal upgrade set for all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except models with hose reel).
Features and benefits
Adapter
- Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
High-pressure hose
- With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
- For ergonomical working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Max. pressure (bar)
|120
|Length (m)
|4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|551 x 190 x 188