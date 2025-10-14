HK 4 high-pressure hose kit

Upgrade set 4 metres – suitable for all Kärcher K 2 high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except hose reel machines). Including high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter.

Accessory kit including 4 metre pressure hose, ergonomical high-pressure gun and adapter for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect adapter for the K 2. The ideal upgrade set for all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except models with hose reel).

Features and benefits
Adapter
  • Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
High-pressure hose
  • With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
  • For ergonomical working.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 40
Max. pressure (bar) 120
Length (m) 4
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 551 x 190 x 188
Accessories
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India