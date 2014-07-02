Splash guard

Splash guard for dirt blasterProtects against splash back when cleaning corners and edges. Fits all Kärcher dirt blasters (except 4.763-184).

Features and benefits
Splash guard
  • Ideal for splash-free cleaning of corners and edges.
Compact design
  • Protects against splash back when cleaning corners and edges
Outstanding performance
  • Cleans non-sensitive surfaces
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 193 x 176
Application areas
  • Stairs
  • Areas around the home and garden
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

