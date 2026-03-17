Surface Cleaner FR 50 Me

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.

The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 500 mm, suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel castors and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1800 l/h, 80°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 500
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 14
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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