Telescopic lance TL 14 C

Maximum rigidity with minimum weight: telescopic lance TL 14 C made from carbon fibre. Enormous reach of 14 m, multifunctional use and easy to use thanks to quick-release fasteners.

With a reach of up to 14 m, the telescopic lance TL 14 C made from rigid and lightweight carbon fibre offers almost unlimited fields of application. It can be used for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, as well as for high-pressure and low-pressure applications, and can even be used for vacuuming, e.g. gutters. The retraction and extension is extremely simple thanks to innovative quick-release fasteners, the clamping force can also be individually set and adjusted without using any tools. A rotatable base with hook for attaching a carrying strap, as well as the unique anti-twist protection, ensure very safe and ergonomic working conditions.

Features and benefits
Telescopic lance TL 14 C: Multifunctional use
Multifunctional use
For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Telescopic lance TL 14 C: Maximum ergonomics
Maximum ergonomics
Anti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Telescopic lance TL 14 C: Very user-friendly
Very user-friendly
Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
  • Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
  • Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 2.4 - 14
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Material Carbon
Elements 10
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.2

Scope of supply

  • Vacuuming
  • Tool less clamp force adjustment
  • Anti-Spin
  • Tool-less clamp force adjustment
  • Hose hook
  • Pull out stopper
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning
  • Also permits vacuuming at great heights
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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