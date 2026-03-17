Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment is connected to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.2
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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