XH 10 QR extension hose Quick Connect rubber

High-pressure extension rubber hose for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. For K 3 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between trigger gun and high-pressure hose.

High-pressure extension rubber hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect adapter. 10 m extension rubber hose for greater flexibility suitable for pressure washers. Simply connect between Quick Connect gun and old high-pressure hose. Robust, high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. Extension hose for up to 180 bar pressure and temperatures up to 80 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for Kärcher K 3 to K 7 pressure washers from 2008, where the hose is connected to the gun per Quick Connect adapter.

Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Rubber hose with steel insert
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
Quick Connect adapter
  • Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 10
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 115
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

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