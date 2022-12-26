Cleaning mirrors

Removing light dirt from the mirror

Most dirt on mirrors is water-soluble and can be removed by wiping or by lightly rubbing it from on the glass surface. It is best to clean them using warm water. What to do:

Slightly moisten the mirror with water, for example using a spray bottle or a damp cloth. In doing so, the surface should always only be damp but not too wet.

Then softly wipe the entire mirror with a soft cloth in order to loosen the dirt. Caution: Do not use any rough fibres to clean it, as otherwise this may scratch the glass.

Then dry the mirror with a second cloth (e.g. made from cotton) so that no streaks are left. The best option is to use a microfibre cloth as this is lint-free. Incidentally, when cleaned with this method, the mirror remains dust-free for a long time.

This process will be even faster if you use a cordless wiper: This can wet and scrub the mirror in one work step. The dirt loosens almost by itself just by moving the device across the mirror, meaning that you then only have to dry it with a microfibre cloth.