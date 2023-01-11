Vehicle interior preparation and cleaning

Wet cleaning of vehicles, especially upholstery, is necessary at some point in the vehicle preparation process. However, delaying the deep cleaning for as long as possible makes sense. The reason for this is that drying times are lengthy, and microbial growths and mould may occur if drying is carried out incorrectly.

If dirt – for example drink stains or food leftovers – has become encrusted over time, the spray extraction machine is the right solution to remove it. It sprays water mixed with cleaning agent and vacuums the upholstery. Old upholstery or upholstery that has not been cleaned for a long time generally needs to be vacuumed several times, since the procedure draws the dirt a few centimetres closer to the surface with each step.