Rearing piglets and fattening pigs
Legislators, buyers and final consumers impose strict requirements on animals' health, which can only be met by rearing them in an environment that is hygienically sound. Farmers profit threefold from this, in that their animals stay healthy, their customers are satisfied and their yields are higher than their overheads.
News from the industry
African swine fever: Prevention through cleaning
With the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in Belgium, the virus has reached central Europe. Cases have long been known in some parts of eastern Europe, Sardinia, parts of Africa and China. The possibility of the disease being introduced into other central European countries as a result of holiday travel, hunting tourism or the transport of goods and animals can therefore no longer be excluded. Proper cleaning on the farm allows farmers to make an important contribution to protecting their livestock.