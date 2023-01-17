Rearing piglets and fattening pigs

African swine fever: Prevention through cleaning

With the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in Belgium, the virus has reached central Europe. Cases have long been known in some parts of eastern Europe, Sardinia, parts of Africa and China. The possibility of the disease being introduced into other central European countries as a result of holiday travel, hunting tourism or the transport of goods and animals can therefore no longer be excluded. Proper cleaning on the farm allows farmers to make an important contribution to protecting their livestock.

