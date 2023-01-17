Cleanliness equals safety: repair center cleaning

The repair center is not only the work place of your mechanics, but also another area where your customers experience your company. It is therefore important to leave an impression of absolute cleanliness in this area as well. Since the dirt that accumulates in the repair center is particularly stubborn and greasy, Kärcher offers extremely powerful cleaning solutions, which provide easy handling and residue-free cleanliness. All cleaning machines and cleaning agents are designed to always guarantee work and process safety in your repair center. For only a clean repair center is a safe repair center.

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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