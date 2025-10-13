Mobile cleaning

Why should you carry the dirt everywhere when you can recreate the WOW effect in an instant? Mobile cleaning means lightweight, compact medium- and low-pressure devices that allow you to clean bikes, camping furniture, prams, buggies, hiking boots, dogs and lots more quickly and gently, also without having to rely on power and water connections. In the middle of nowhere or simply a quick clean around your home. Thanks to powerful lithium-ion batteries and water tank or suction hose, everything is clean again where it often makes most sense: on the spot.