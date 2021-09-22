Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden

Cleaning and maintenance tips around the house

There's lots to do around the house. One of the possible reasons could be the merely bearable hot and humid weather in Malaysia that makes cleaning the outdoor spaces demotivating. But, these areas of your home have been neglected for way too long! It is now a glorious time of the year to roll up your sleeves and have your tools ready.

Home outdoor: Now the task of maintaining and keeping a clean and bright look to your home is made very easy with the Kärcher high-pressure washer. Kärcher pressure washer produces 40 times more power to remove dirt, grime and moss from every nook and cranny of walls, floors, drains, flower pots and garden furniture. Incidentally, your own vehicles also need regular maintenance – whether this is a bike, motorbike, car or caravan. Karcher’s Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaners, your Outdoor and Indoor Vacuuming Assistant, effectively remove dust, dirt and water with its powerful suction. It also can be used as blower to blow away leaves from the gravel pit.

Work will be easy with these practical tips.