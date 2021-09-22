Cleaning tiles

Glazed tiles

Glazed tiles are a popular choice in Malaysian homes due to their aesthetic appeal and ease of maintenance. Generally, these are stoneware tiles with a glass-like coating on the top layer, providing a smooth, closed surface and an almost infinite range of colors and textures. They are characterized by the different colors of the edge and top layer. Key features include:

Glass-like Coating: Smooth surface and various textures

Smooth surface and various textures Color Variety: Available in a wide range of colors

Available in a wide range of colors Ease of Cleaning: Easy to clean with regular wiping

Easy to clean with regular wiping Stubborn Stains: For tougher stains, use a mild detergent

For tougher stains, use a mild detergent Minimal Care: Do not require any special care beyond regular cleaning

Thanks to their smooth surface, glazed tiles are usually easy to clean and maintain, making them an excellent choice for households.