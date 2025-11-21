Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Whether wet or dry, coarse or fine dirt - in the car, basement, garage, hobby workshop or around the home - Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners impress with their multifunctionality. They are extremely robust, have an excellent suction power and are energy efficient. Thanks to their compact design, they can be stored easily and almost everywhere and are always close at hand. Numerous functions and an extensive range of accessories ensure all-round perfect cleaning results and maximum ease of use. Our battery powered models can also be used wherever there are no sockets available.

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners FAQ'S

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are designed to handle both liquid spills and dry debris. They are versatile and can be used for a variety of cleaning tasks in homes, garages, and gardens.

Regular maintenance includes emptying the tank after use, cleaning or replacing filters, and checking for blockages in hoses and attachments. Refer to the user manual for specific maintenance instructions.

Kärcher offers a range of accessories including various nozzles, brushes, extension tubes, and specialized filters to enhance the versatility and performance of your vacuum cleaner.

Yes, wet and dry vacuums are robust enough for outdoor cleaning tasks. They can handle debris from gardens, clean patios, clear leaves, and even assist in pool maintenance. Some models come with a blower function, which can be used to blow leaves and dirt from walkways and patios​.

Wet and dry vacuums use different types of filters, including foam filters, cartridge filters, and HEPA filters. Foam filters are durable and reusable, cartridge filters are ideal for fine particles, and HEPA filters provide high-level filtration to trap dust, allergens, and other fine particles​.