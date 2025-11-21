Watering systems

Makes environmental sense

Hedges, flower beds, bushes or herbs – the various micro spray and drip nozzles together with the rain system hose, ensure optimal distribution of water to supply each plant individually with the precise volume of water it needs. Working together, the Kärcher garden pump, Kärcher water timer, the safe-to-operate, phthalate-free garden hoses and Kärcher Rain System™ provide a particularly efficient watering system that has been developed with the maximum level of resource conservation in mind. This is particularly clear to see from the material used, the considerable power and water saving capabilities, and its ability to connect alternative water sources. The system can be extended at any time and can be adapted to suit almost all types of garden.