Watering systems
Rain, reinvented by Kärcher. Kärcher's extensive range of watering equipment will bring a smile to the faces of garden lovers everywhere. Pumps and watering products designed to work in perfect unison allow you to work responsibly with your natural resources. This ensures that precious water is used in the most effective and economical way. To ensure that you can take maximum pleasure from the natural beauty of your garden, Kärcher provides maximum-efficiency nozzles, spray guns, sprinklers, hoses, water timers, pumps, hose connection systems and storage systems. Whichever Kärcher product you use, you know you have made the right choice.
Automatic watering
When you're away on holiday, the last thing you want to worry about is your garden: And with water timers from Kärcher you don't have to – they can control your watering system according to an exact schedule.
Nozzles and spray lances
Right on target: Kärcher garden nozzles and spray lances have an ergonomic design and are extremely easy to use. You can adjust the spraying pattern to suit your needs.
Sprinklers
Water right into the corners: whether it's large or small, flat or sloping, you will always find the right solution for your garden in our extensive range of circular sprinklers.
Connectors/Tap adaptors
Connecting, (de)coupling and repairing: the Kärcher range offers compatible connectors for all available click systems and common hose diameters.
Hoses
Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, robust and kink-resistant, so nothing will get in the way of you maintaining your garden!
Hose storage
Always tidy, always ready to use: With the Kärcher hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers watering the entire garden is done quickly and simply.
For Tailor-Made Watering
The intelligent watering method.
Kärcher Rain System®
Hedges, flower beds, bushes or herbs – the various micro spray and drip nozzles together with the rain system hose, ensure optimal distribution of water to supply each plant individually with the precise volume of water it needs. Working together, the new water timer control and the Kärcher Rain System™ provide an efficient watering system – suitable for gardens of any size with any plants
Customised watering
Thanks to the connection pieces, the Kärcher Rain System® hose and trickle hose can be used in any combination.
Efficient drip irrigation
Consistent watering for all of your plants with the Kärcher trickle hose. Suitable for plantings up to 50 m in length.
Targeted watering
Drip nozzle with volume regulation for targeted watering directly onto the plants.
Area watering
Micro spray nozzles with three different spray patterns (360°, 180° and 90°) and adjustable water volumes.
Water Timer - Watering Made Easy.
The new water timer represents intelligent and efficient watering technology and is easy to use. The timer can be set according to the plant water required for the duration of time to avoid duplicated watering in a same day or not watering them at all. Thanks to the new sophisticated water timer function, greater conservation can be practised at no sacrifice of efficiency.
Compatible watering units
Oscillating sprinkler
Continuously adjustable sprinkling area up to a maximum area of 320 m².
Kärcher Rain System®
Provides a watering control system that supplies water as required, alongside the Water Timer WT 4.
Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler
Watering area of 30 - 360°.
Multifunctional surface sprinkler
Various possible watering shapes thanks to six different nozzle shapes.
Makes environmental sense
Hedges, flower beds, bushes or herbs – the various micro spray and drip nozzles together with the rain system hose, ensure optimal distribution of water to supply each plant individually with the precise volume of water it needs. Working together, the Kärcher garden pump, Kärcher water timer, the safe-to-operate, phthalate-free garden hoses and Kärcher Rain System™ provide a particularly efficient watering system that has been developed with the maximum level of resource conservation in mind. This is particularly clear to see from the material used, the considerable power and water saving capabilities, and its ability to connect alternative water sources. The system can be extended at any time and can be adapted to suit almost all types of garden.
Efficient watering
As one of the leading global manufacturers of high-pressure units, Kärcher is constantly setting new standards in the areas of technology and innovation. Kärcher's powerful and intelligent watering systems ensure accurate and resource-conserving water distribution and combine the high Kärcher quality standards with maximum conmfort and sophisticated design.
Save water
The new water timer represents intelligent and efficient watering technology and is easy to use. The timer can be set according to the plant water required for the duration of time to avoid duplicated watering in a same day or not watering them at all. Thanks to the new sophisticated water timer function, greater conservation can be practised at no sacrifice of efficiency.
Responsible choice of materials
Kärcher places a huge emphasis on the careful selection of materials, taking care to ensure environmental compatibility and avoids substances such as phthalate and heavy metals that are detrimental to the environment and to health. Kärcher PrimoFlex® quality hoses are characterised by their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance.
Maximum efficiency
The new Kärcher Rain System® gears itself precisely towards the needs of your plants and blends in with hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flower beds. The water is supplied to the exact areas that require it, without waste, making it both environmentally friendly and easy on your budget. The consistent pressure distribution allows water to be distributed evenly, even at a distance of 50 metres. You can adjust the water volume to suit your requirements.
Videos
Would you like to learn more about Kärcher's watering systems?
Click on the thumbnail image to see the devices in action.
(Please note: there are some product in the video we are not selling but serve as reference only)