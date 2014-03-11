Cordless electric brooms
Faster than a vacuum cleaner - more convenient than a brush Top performance in one device: the cordless electric broom is faster than a vacuum cleaner and more convenient than a broom. This means that you can easily clean dirt and dust off your floors – without any annoying cable or strenuous bending down.
Kärcher Cordless Electric Brooms Overview
Kärcher cordless electric brooms redefine effortless cleaning with advanced, battery-powered technology. Designed for multi-surface use, these lightweight and ergonomic tools provide unmatched convenience for quick and efficient cleaning. Whether tackling everyday dust on hardwood floors or pet hair on carpets, Kärcher's cordless cleaning solutions ensure optimal performance with no strings—literally—attached.
Quicker to hand than a vacuum cleaner
Who hasn't been confronted with situations like this: you've barely finished vacuuming and there are already crumbs on the floor again. The cordless electric broom from Kärcher is the ideal everyday companion for cleaning here and there – without having to fetch the vacuum cleaner.
The cordless electric broom is perfect for everyday cleaning. It is small, mobile and easy to operate – and can be used throughout the home. Thanks to its compact shape and modern cordless design, the electric broom can be stored in a space-saving manner and is always ready for use.
Key Features of Kärcher Cordless Electric Brooms and Benfits
- Easy Dust Container Emptying: Transparent dust containers make it simple to see when it’s time to empty and clean.
- Efficient Dirt Removal: Advanced suction and brush systems tackle dirt, dust, and debris in a single pass.
- Compact Storage: Kärcher cordless brooms are designed to save space, perfect for small homes or apartments.
Reduce energy consumption with efficient, rechargeable batteries.
Leftover food on the floor? Dirty carpet? The electric broom is a genuine all-rounder and can be used on all hard floors such as laminate and tiles as well as carpets. Its performance speaks for itself: dirt is completely removed rather than being pushed around, and the same applies to carpets with a pile height of up to 10 millimetres. The brush penetrates deep into the fibres and thus cleans reliably and efficiently.
Ideal for busy households, small spaces, or on-the-go cleaning.
Kärcher cordless electric broom's innovative Adaptive Cleaning System guarantees first-class cleaning results: the flexible movable sweeping rim, optimal dirt guidance and special cleaning brush transport the dirt safely into the waste container without leaving any residue or dispersing
dust.
Save time with quick, hassle-free cleaning.
The KB 5 cordless electric broom impresses with its lithium-ion battery and a battery run time of up to 30 minutes on hard floors. This means that you can sweep your floors in an instant – with optimal freedom of movement and no annoying cable or searching for a power outlet.
Why Choose a Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom?
- Freedom of Movement: No cords, no hassle—clean anywhere, anytime with complete flexibility.
- Multi-Surface Cleaning: Suitable for hard floors, carpets, and rugs, Kärcher cordless brooms are versatile tools for any home.
Lightweight and Ergonomic Design: Easy to handle and maneuver, making cleaning less of a chore.
- Rechargeable Efficiency: Long-lasting battery life ensures uninterrupted cleaning sessions.
Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom KB 5 Models
More convenient than a conventional broom
With its unique features, the KB 5 cordless electric broom is the perfect compromise between vacuum cleaner and broom. Click on the circles and discover the properties and functions that make the difference.
- Ultra-slim design for reaching under furniture.
- Adaptive cleaning system for thorough dust pickup.
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery for extended use.
Light and ergonomic
Cleaning made easy: with the handy and very light cordless electric broom, you can keep your house spotless whilst protecting your back.
Meets any challenge
The electric broom also easily reaches areas that are difficult to access such as under a chest of drawers or the sofa.
Impressively flexible
Thanks to the agile double joint of the cordless electric broom, objects such as chair legs can also be easily avoided.
Corners and edges
Absolute cleanliness over the entire surface: the cordless electric broom from Kärcher sweeps as far as the outermost edge.
Convenient start
The cordless electric broom starts automatically as soon as you move the handle back.
Parking position
The cordless electric broom is always close at hand thanks to its compact design and is also freestanding – meaning you can take a break at any time.
How to Use and Maintain Your Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom
Dirt, begone!
Living with a pet also means that dirt spreads quicker around the home – even when you have just swept and cleaned. Small crumbs and loose pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A traditional broom doesn't help here. What can come to your rescue? The Kärcher cordless electric broom. With the cordless electric broom, you can clean dirty areas quickly and efficiently and remove cat litter, dog food and pet hair effortlessly.
Cleaning and care Cordless Electric Broom
- Quick removal of brush and waste container.
- Easy emptying with no contact with dirt.
- Effortless cleaning of universal brush.
- Charge the battery fully before first use.
- Power on the device and glide it across floors for quick cleaning.
- Use on carpets, tiles, or hardwood without adjustment.
Maintenance Tips:
- Empty the dust container after each use.
- Clean the brush rollers regularly to remove trapped hair or debris.
- Store the broom in a cool, dry place, ensuring the battery is disconnected when not in use for extended periods.
Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cleaning
Kärcher cordless brooms are designed with sustainability in mind:
- Energy-efficient batteries for reduced power consumption.
- Long-lasting construction minimizes waste.
- Easy-to-maintain parts ensure a longer product lifecycle.